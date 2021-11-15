Fans Are Obsessed With Andre 3000’s Verse On Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Deluxe Album

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West released the deluxe edition of Donda Sunday night (Nov. 14) featuring fresh tracks with artists Andre 3000, Young Thug and Kid Cudi.

The most talked about track is “Life of the Party,” which initially caused controversy when the song was first leaked.

To Andre’s displeasure, the song seeped over into West and Drake’s ongoing beef, which was recently squashed in a short video posted to Instagram with West and J Prince.

The “Life of the Party” was said to be the only explicit song featured on the entire project. The official released version on Spotify of the new deluxe version features a series of beeps, indicating West edited the profanity from this version of the album. On Apple Music, there is still an explicit version of the song available to stream.

Fans are happy to hear new heat from Andre 3000, reminiscing on how he consistently contributes fire features when he does agree. People missed hearing his witty analogies, effortless flow and melodic raps.

Alongside the Andre 3000 feature that has the timeline excited, there are a few other songs that were added to the project. “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” and “Remote Control 2.” The respect West has for Andre 3000 is evident as he is the only artist with listed credit as a contributor.

Unlike most deluxe editions, which add the new songs at the end of the original tracklist, West decided to intertwine the new songs into the original tracklist — moving several tracks from the end toward the front.

Kanye West’s Donda deluxe version is available to stream on all platforms.

