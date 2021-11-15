BREAKING: Judge Dismisses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse

In the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder just dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18. This charge was punishable by up to nine months in prison and a $10k fine.

Rittenhouse was facing a total of six charges after shooting and killing two people and wounding another.

As reported by CNN, “using an AR-15-type rifle, he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during street demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

After the judge dismissed one of the charges, Rittenhouse still faces five felony charges in connection to the shooting, and will face faces life in prison if he is convicted of the most serious charge against him.

Here are the list of charges against Kyle Rittenhouse:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon : Count 1 states that Rittenhouse recklessly caused the death of Rosenbaum under circumstances that showed utter disregard for human life.

: Count 1 states that Rittenhouse recklessly caused the death of Rosenbaum under circumstances that showed utter disregard for human life. First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon : Count 2 states that Kyle Rittenhouse recklessly endangered the safety of Richard McGinniss — a journalist with the conservative Daily Caller — under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

: Count 2 states that Kyle Rittenhouse recklessly endangered the safety of Richard McGinniss — a journalist with the conservative Daily Caller — under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life. First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon : Count 3 states that Rittenhouse did cause the death of Huber, with intent to kill him. It’s the most serious charge he faces, with a mandatory life sentence. Huber swung his skateboard at Rittenhouse after Rosenbaum was fatally shot.

: Count 3 states that Rittenhouse did cause the death of Huber, with intent to kill him. It’s the most serious charge he faces, with a mandatory life sentence. Huber swung his skateboard at Rittenhouse after Rosenbaum was fatally shot. First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon : Count 4 states that Rittenhouse did recklessly endanger the safety of an unknown male, referred to as “jump kick man” in court, under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

: Count 4 states that Rittenhouse did recklessly endanger the safety of an unknown male, referred to as “jump kick man” in court, under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a weapon : Count 5 states that Rittenhouse attempted to cause the death of Grosskreutz, with intent to kill him.

: Count 5 states that Rittenhouse attempted to cause the death of Grosskreutz, with intent to kill him. Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18: Count 6, a misdemeanor, states that Rittenhouse was under 18 years old with a dangerous weapon. Aside from the evidence presented at trial and the instructions on the law, the personal views of jurors and the polarizing nature of the case could also come into play.

