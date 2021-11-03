Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has been named Woman Of The Year by Glamour Magazine, and after all the Grammy award-winning artist has accomplished since her debut – most would agree this honor is well deserved!

Since Megan Thee Stallion has stepped on the scene, she has proven to the world that she is most certainly entitled to a seat at any table. With a plethora of high profile endorsements, collaborations, and tons of hit songs under her jazzy belt, this Houston native has surely made her mark in the entertainment industry. Megan’s go-getter mentality coupled with her bold, “in your face” free and confident spirit makes her the perfect recipient of this honor.

In the Glamour Magazine article, Megan discusses how she looks to herself for love and to feel good. She bravely states, “I’m not looking at y’all when I wake up in the morning. I’m not looking at you in the mirror. I have things to do that make me feel good from the inside out.”

Megan is being honored for her impactful contribution to Hip Hop. Other notable ladies that are being honored as Women Of The Year are Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, Georgia voting rights activists Helen Butler, and Biochemist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Kariko to name a few. The ceremony for this extraordinary honor will be held on November 8th in New York City at Rockefeller Center.

