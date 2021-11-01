Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is tapping into the power of literature to inspire youth. According to Publisher’s Weekly, the Los Angeles native recently inked a deal with HarperCollins to pen children’s books.

Under the pact, Haddish will release three books within the next two years. Among those on the slate include “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” a story about a unicorn who finds it difficult to fit in, but her differences lead her down a path of building self-confidence and a strong sense of self-love.

The book features illustrations by Jessica Gibson and was co-written by Jerdine Nolen. It’s slated to hit shelves on May 10, 2022. Haddish is also teaming up with Black author Paula Chase to create two books geared at middle-school students that will be released in 2023 and 2024.

Haddish says she pulled inspiration for the book “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn” from her own coming-of-age experiences.

“It’s no secret that when I was growing up, I had a lot of difficulties learning to read,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read. ‘Layla, the Last Black Unicorn’ is a story about self-acceptance and a story that I hope inspires kids to be ready to step up and stand out. Layla is incredibly close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share this book, along with my two middle-grade novels, with the world, and I hope they encourage more kids to read.”

Haddish is no stranger to the literary world. In 2017, she released a New York Times best-selling book dubbed “The Last Black Unicorn.” The novel gives a glimpse into her upbringing in one of the most impoverished neighborhoods of South Central Los Angeles and chronicles her evolution in the entertainment space and beyond.

Tiffany Haddish Inks Deal With HarperCollins To Create Children’s Books was originally published on newsone.com