Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of A Ring From Common [WATCH]

“Gary’s Tea” is filled to the brim today, including word on the street about Jay-Z’s potential at becoming a Black NFL owner with the Denver Broncos and Tiffany Haddish’s big expectations in the chance she ever gets married to current boyfriend Common.

We can’t confirm Gary’s analysis of Mr. Carter’s finances, especially when it comes to what he can or can’t afford, but Haddish requesting property over a ring as her dream marriage proposal does bring up an interesting conversation. Do you agree with the comedienne?

Get a dose of today’s “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

