3 Things You Need To Know With Jeff Johnson: Donald Trump, The Black Panthers & Dave Chappelle

You can always rely on Jeff Johnson to keep it real with his “3 Things You Need To Know” report, and today he gives us an unfiltered take on Donald Trump’s alleged presidential run to avoid prosecution, a new honor for the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense and Dave Chappelle standing up for himself in the face of controversy over his new Netflix special.

Jeff makes it a point to explain that Trump’s potential plans are neither smart nor clever but speak more to the cowardice of those in power that fear the political implications that could come from prosecution should he choose to run. In regards to the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, a permanent bust was erected in Oakland this past weekend to honor the organization’s 55th anniversary and co-founder Huey P. Newton. Chappelle’s determination to fight for his right to create freely without censorship rounded out the list and ended things with something very important to think about.

Check out today’s “3 Things You Need To Know” with Jeff Johnson below on Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

