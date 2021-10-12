Dave Chappelle Stands Firm In Recent Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is Like, I Love It”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Cancel Culture brigade might have met its match when it comes to unapologetically crass veteran comedian Dave Chappelle.

Following the backlash he received for crude transgender and homophobic jokes in his new Netflix special The Closer, the stand-up icon has decided to not only stand behind his comedy but also make light of the negative feedback altogether.

While hosting a screening for his upcoming doc Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Chappelle decided to take a minute to address his current detractors in the media, jokingly stating, “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” as the star-studded crowd gave him a standing ovation at the end.

Take a look at how The Hollywood Reporter described the scene at Dave’s doc screening on Thursday night below:

“Chappelle shared the marquee with a screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute film directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert that offers an inside look at last year’s “Summer Camp” series. Mounted at Wirrig Pavilion near Chappelle’s home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the more than 50 shows served to reinvigorate the small town during dark days in the COVID-19 pandemic as it played host to his circle of famous friends.

Some were on the bill tonight including Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Stevie Wonder, poet Amir Sulaiman, Nas, Lizzo and a singing Jon Hamm. Comedian Jeff Ross kicked off the program with a short set, followed by a screening of the film, which one attendee described as “moving.” Then came Chappelle — dressed in a suit, with his wife and a cigarette in hand — for the main event that saw him being heralded at the mic on numerous occasions as the greatest living comic.”

Doubling down on his critique of cancel culture, Dave went on to call out specific media outlets by adding, “F*ck Twitter. F*ck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.” Soul legend Stevie Wonder then took the stage to give a more civil response to the effects of cancel culture, wisely adding, “What we need to cancel is hate. What we need to cancel is fear because we have to have love, and we should never cancel that. I want us to cancel the idea of feeling that we don’t want anyone to laugh because if we don’t laugh, we cry. And I don’t believe that was God’s intention — ever.”

Some of those who openly have attested The Closer comedy special include GLAAD, The National Black Justice Coalition and Dear White People showrunner Jaclyn Moore, the later who said on Twitter, “I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”

Check out one of the more controversial moments from Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer below, and let us know if you’re canceling Chappelle as well or standing with the stand-up star:

Dave Chappelle Stands Firm In Recent Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is Like, I Love It” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com