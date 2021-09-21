Jeff Johnson Asks Why Are Black Men Dying So Early? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With the recent death of Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Jeff Johnson joins the show and asks why are black men dying so early?

This year we’ve lost many greats that were black men this year who didn’t make it to the age of 65. He points out reasons he believes black men are suffering and ways to help out the black men around them. Hear 3 things from Jeff Johnson in the video below.

SEE: Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Best Known For ‘Friday’ & ‘I Got The Hook Up,’ Reportedly Passes Away

