Sha’Carri Richardson is never afraid to clap about at critics, even if the criticism came from the greatest sprinter of all time.
Retired Jamaican runner Usain Bolt recently spoke to the New York Post about Richardson’s career and even offered up some advice.
The talented 21-year-old runner first gained mainstream notability after she was disqualified from the Tokyo Games for testing positive for marijuana. She then turned her attention to the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. Still, She came in dead last as the three Jamaicans — Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson– topped the 100-meter sprint.
Sha’Carri Richardson Responds to Usain Bolt Telling Her To “Be Focused and Not Say Too Much” was originally published on cassiuslife.com