Fat Joe Apologizes To Lil’ Mo & Vita For Calling Them ‘Dusty B*tches’ At Verzuz

Fat Joe and Ja Rule had their Verzuz celebration on Tuesday (September 14) in an event where many believe Ja handily won the night. However, fans were quick to point out the banter between the two wasn’t entirely lovely as the Bronx rapper threw plenty of nasty barbs towards two of Ja Rule’s surprise guests, Lil’ Mo and Vita.

“Oh them dusty b*tches,” Joe said. “You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b*tches.”

SEE: Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With Opioid Addiction: “I Wanted To Die So Bad”

Fans immediately latched on to Joe’s disrespect, saying the battle was over well before Ja got into his Top 40 catalog of songs like “Put It On Me,” “Thug Lovin’,” and more.

Eventually, after Lil’ Mo and Vita joined Ja for a raucous performance of “Put It On Me” and Joe gifted Remy Ma and Ashanti with Birkin bags, the Bronx rapper formally issued an apology – even if their names were misspelled.

“Shout out to the ladies,” he wrote. “Very sorry if i disrespected i love vida and lil Moe I’m super sorry love my sisters.”

The comments by Joe haven’t been the only ones fans found ire with. In May, he referred to his Terror Squad friend DJ Khaled as the “Quincy Jones of Hip Hop” following the release of Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album in April.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled and they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song,’” Joe told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the Drink Champs podcast. “There’s a million DJs and producers that try that, and those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit, like a smash hit that can play on the radio, is streaming incredibly. So Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.”

We wonder if Joe will give a breakdown of his Verzuz the same way as his classic rundown of Dipset and The LOX, which birthed his “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price” quotable. Check out Mo and Vita’s performance of “Put It On Me” with Ja from Verzuz below.

