Issa Recap: Twitter’s Most Talked About Moments From The Lox & Dipset Verzuz Battle

Everyone’s talking about the Verzuz battle that went down last night against The Lox and Dipset. Such a great night for New York and the entire culture of Hip-Hop. The battle between Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P of The Lox and Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey of Dipset went head to head in a comical yet very serious bar for bar battle for the title.

Jim Jones talked about the upcoming battle and shared exclusive news of a joint tour between both groups recently. Although he was very confident that Dipset would come out victorious, the streets and Black Twitter are saying something a bit different.

Although both squads came through with the hits, it was the delivery that made the difference in the end. Jadakiss had everyone talking with his stage presence, crowd interaction, trash talk and of course the BARS aimed straight at Dipset. The street crowning were him the ultimate winner of Verzuz way before the concert could even end.

Here are some of the most-tweeted-about moments from the battle:

Jadakiss “We got Grammys” moment…

JadaKiss calling out Dipset for not living in NYC…

Fat Joe vibing in the crowd…

What was your favorite moment? Watch the full Verzuz here…

