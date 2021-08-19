Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been 24 years since the murder of The Notorious B.I.G and since then there have been several theories on who did it.

Brooklyn Hip Hop legend Mob James, Suge Knight’s ex capo, says he knows who shot Biggie.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During an interview with VladTV, James confirms theories that Wardell “Poochie” Fouse, a blood gang member and Suge’s associate is the one who pulled the trigger that night in Los Angeles that ended Biggie’s life.

Poochie was a Bloods gang member and an associate of Suge Knight. Poochie was murdered in 2013.

“Reggie was there. Gene wasn’t there. Gene can’t say he seen the dude pulling the trigger. He just say he remembers seeing this guy with a bow tie around — and that’s his truth. He did see this. But that don’t say that that’s the man who did it.”

He also confirmed Poochie was “a hitter for real, for real. Not [out of character] at all.”

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later was originally published on rnbphilly.com