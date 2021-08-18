Hot Spot: Halle Berry Sued By UFC Fighter Who Was “Promised” A Role In ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you were looking for the return of Real Housewives of Dallas, you’re going to be disappointed. Bravo made a statement saying that the show will not be returning for a new season this time around. It may make a return later, but just not as of now. In other news, Halle Berry is being sued by Cat Zingano, who claims that Berry promised her a potential movie role. The movie “Bruised,” is set to be about an MMA fighter and Zingano says that Berry told her “to keep her schedule open so that she could be ready to act in the movie when the time came to start shooting.”

Da Brat has all the news about these topics and more.

