Drake Blames “Catching COVID” On His Dysfunctional Heart-Shaped Hairline

Black men across the world equally felt the pain & pressure of not being able to hit up the barbershop during the pandemic’s peak in 2020. With that said, a universal pass was given to those caught out there walking around with a rugged line-up.

We’d expect a bit more from a multiplatinum-selling hip-hop heavyweight like Drake, but he says that actually catching the virus himself was enough excuse to give his infamous heart-shaped hairline time to go through its rough patch.

It all started with an Instagram story posted by the Certified Lover Boy emcee not too long ago, which showed his usually clean-cut hairline looking, well, less than hearty. It wasn’t long before the jokes started to pile up on a repost by fan page, @drizzy_drake_vids, to which Drake himself stepped into the comments to clear the air, writing, “I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again it’s coming back don’t diss.”

Whether or not Drake actually had COVID is still up for debate, but we all can relate to having a day when the cut isn’t looking so fresh or clean. For those of you who still haven’t been back to the barbershop in the past year, learning how to cut your own hair actually proved to be the key factor to avoiding Drizzy’s current new growth situation. However, there are many barbershops across the nation that are not only back in business but also equipped with new guidelines in place to keep everyone safe. In short, no more excuses, fellas!

Did COVID affect your grooming habits too, or did Drake just get caught slipping and used the lockdown as a scapegoat? Hit us with some hair tips!

