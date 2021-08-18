After Lil Wayne opened up about his suicide attempt at just 12 years old, the police officer infamous for saving him has come forward to share his own thoughts.
For years, everyone believed the shooting was accidental, but Weezy recently admitted the shot to his chest was intentional, and the officer, “Uncle Bob,” refused to let him die. It turns out they ran into each other a couple of years ago, and Lil Wayne was sure to let him know he’s there for him if he ever needs anything.
SEE: Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt And Mental Health
Click here to watch TMZ’s interview with Hoobler. We’re happy he was there when Wayne needed him most!
The Cop Who Saved Lil Wayne Following His Suicide Attempt Speaks Out About The Rapper’s Generosity was originally published on cassiuslife.com