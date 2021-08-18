Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, one of the staunchest Republican governors in regards to mask mandates as COVID cases rise in the state and ICU wings become overwhelmed, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Abbott was at a standing-room-only event in Collin County on Monday before testing positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Communications Director Mark Miner said in a statement. “The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

Abbott has been widely critical of mask mandates regarding school districts and local governments across the state. In July, he issued an executive order regarding the mandate. Despite numerous districts defying orders, Abbott has threatened to pull liquor licenses from buildings who didn’t comply with his order.

