Secretary of Health and Human Services Shares If There Will Be Another Shut Down & Talks Affordable HealthCare Coverage [WATCH]

Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Xavier Becerra joins the show to discuss all things coronavirus and healthcare-related. As numbers increase and hospitals are starting to fill up, it looks as if we’re preparing for another shutdown. He also shares that Healthcare.Gov has opened a special enrollment period for those who are uninsured. It’s been open since March and will be closing August 15. President Biden has made healthcare more affordable so listen below to hear if you qualify if you’re uninsured.

