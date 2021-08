Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Veteran auto-tune crooner T-Pain has been having a career revival of sorts lately, mainly due to the revealing nature in many of his current interviews.

His latest sit-down was with the insanely popular podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, and he got completely comical when comparing his past work with often-controversial singers Chris Brown and Tory Lanez.

When speaking on his career of producing hits for some of the biggest stars in the game, T-Pain spoke candidly on his confusion as to why guys like Brown and Lanez always find a way to publicly mess up right after he does a record with them.

Take a look at a clip from the interview below, where he hilariously compares working with both often-canceled musicians as, in his words, “the b*tch in the hood that just pick the wrong ni**as”:

Of course, the “Buy U A Drank” hitmaker is referring to Brown’s infamous 2009 domestic abuse incident with former girlfriend and fellow pop star Rihanna, meanwhile, the Lanez reference recalls the more recent shooting fiasco involving rumored ex-girlfriend and fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion last year.

We can’t think of a funnier comparison than that, especially given the fact that many of us either know someone or was that someone who T-Pain is referring to. It just goes to show that Black people definitely have more than a handful of universal shared experiences.

The rest of his over a two-and-a-half-hour interview on Drink Champs gets even more entertaining than the quote above, with T-Pain sharing stories on working with the likes of Future, DJ Khaled, Akon, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and his introduction into becoming the King Of Auto-Tune overall. Watch the full conversation below:

T-Pain Compares Working With Chris Brown & Tory Lanez To Women Who Pick The Wrong Men was originally published on blackamericaweb.com