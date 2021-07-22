Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cassidy has a solid reputation of being one of the best rappers of his era and it isn’t just about bars as he’s got hits under his belt as well. The veteran Philadelphia wordsmith had some choice words for Tory Lanez after the Canadian rapper’s recent Hot 97 freestyle and accused him of biting his whole style backed up with video proof.

Cassidy posted up some comparison footage to his Instagram page, highlighting the times that Lanez seemingly copied his flow line for line. Now, an argument that could be made is that all rappers run the risk of repeating a punchline or two from someone else but the similarities that Cassidy took note of are a bit hard to ignore.

Lanez has since responded, writing on the Instagram post, “”U are one of my favorite rappers Cass…What’s the problem?”

He added, “I guess this is what happens when you try to pay homage. The first freestyle I shouted ya name out because you did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. Shit is sad how you old n*ggas be mad at the young n*ggas for not showing love then when we do…we get responses like this.”

We should all expect Cassidy to have plenty to say in response as he’s been in battle rap form lately. Cassidy is also one of the more entertaining personalities in the game today, as evidenced by the lead-up to his battle with Hitman Holla and the ensuing battle that showed him holding his own and arguably besting his foe with ease. We’ll let the people make that determination on their own.

On Twitter, folks are chiming in about the potential dustup between Cassidy and Tory Lanez. We’ve got a handful of reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Cassidy Accuses Tory Lanez Of Biting His Style, Hip-Hop Twitter Debates was originally published on hiphopwired.com