Hot Spot: Did Kanye West Steal The DONDA Merch Logo? [WATCH]

Keyshia Cole is about to lay her mother to rest and is fulfilling her last wishes. Her mother, Frankie Lons unfortunately passed away on her 61st birthday and Keyshia says her wish was to get all of her siblings in the same place at one time. She says there will be a dove and butterfly release after the service for the public to attend.

In other news, Kanye West is being accused of stealing the logo for his DONDA merch. Da Brat has all the tea on all of Kanye’s drama.

