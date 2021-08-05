Dr. Fauci Explains Why COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing With The Delta Variant [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With the delta variant spreading, Dr. Fauci shares new information about COVID-19. The doctor explains that the delta variant of this virus is spread easily and more rapidly and suggests that non-vaccinated people should protect themselves and get the vaccine. Schools are opening and kids who are eligible should also get the vaccine because COVID cases in children are rising. Listen to Dr. Fauci give insights into who should get the vaccine and more about the delta variant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE