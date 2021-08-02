Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man’s inexcusable language has cost him his job as Wendy’s fired a former restaurant manager for loudly cursing out an employee.
According to TMZ, Sophia Cargill, who says she’s a general manager in training, filmed the expletive-laced meltdown. An assistant manager, identified only as Michael, can be heard calling her a “b**tch” and “f***ing lazy” after the Michigan restaurant had closed for the day.
Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’ On Camera [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com