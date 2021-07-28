Legit President Barack Obama Joins NBA Africa As Strategic Partner

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

President Barack Obama continues to live his best life after his run leading the free world. The famed basketball fan has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner with plans to engage Africa’s youth.

On Tuesday, July 27, after several years of planning, the NBA announced that Obama was brought on board to “help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent.” This will be done via “programs and partnerships” that will be focused on creating more support for “gender equality and economic inclusion.”

Sounds like a win to us.

Also, Obama has secured the bag since he will also be receiving a small equity stake in the new venture. But before the conservatives get their panties in a bunch, President 44 plans to use those coins to bankroll Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across the continent.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” said President Barack Obama in a statement. “By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people. I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities. That’s why I’m proud to join the team at NBA Africa and look forward to a partnership that benefits the youth of so many countries.”

Other strategic investors in NBA Africa include some familiar names including Luol Deng (South Sudan), Grant Hill, Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Joakim Noah (ties to Cameroon).

NBA Africa maintains the NBA’s business in Africa, which includes the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which kicked off its inaugural season in May (and included the participation of J. Cole). Other NBA Africa programs include Jr. NBA, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa and the NBA Academy Africa.

Watch Obama discuss joining NBA Africa and what basketball means to him below.

