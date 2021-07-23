Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Damon Dash NFT saga continues. The serial entrepreneur has moved forward with the selling of his share of Roc-A-Fella Records.

As spotted at Vibe, the self proclaimed Cake-A-Holic is not letting any legal concerns stop him from letting go of what he feels is rightfully his. An NFT for his 1/3 of Roc-A-Fella is currently on auction. According to the host site Open Sea, the “It’s The Roc” offer will the winning bidder to “Own a moment in time when Reasonable Doubt changed Hip Hop Culture. This commemorative NFT will be gifted to the highest bidder on Damon Dash’s 1/3 interest in Rock-A-Fella Inc. It’s The Roc (2021) is a collaboration between Raquel M. Horn and Billy Pablo III & The Black Guns.”

To promote the auction Dusko and team curated a trailer for the NFT. Here he details how important Jay-Z’s debut album is to the Roc-A-Fella Records legacy. “Reasonable Doubt set the trajectory for the future of Roc-A-Fella, represented everything we were doing at the moment,” he explained. “It was the voice of us. It’s still one of my favorite albums of all time.” He also spoke about those early days prior to Hov becoming a household name. “We started out independent; that was the spirit of everything we were doing. Roc-A-Fella represented independence for guys like us. It was like we were a voice for guys who were in the jungle.”

The sale closes on Monday, July 26 at midnight. According to Vibe the opening bid will start at $10 million dollars. You can watch the promotional trailer below.

Photo:

Damon Dash Launches Auction For His Share Of Roc-A-Fella, Bids Starts At $10M was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: