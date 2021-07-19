Kid Cudi Cuts IG Comments Off Over Criticism Of His Painted Nails

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When will the Internet world learn and understand that Kid Cudi does what he wants! The rapper gave a hard lesson to “fans” Saturday night by turning off his Instagram comments after harassment over his painted nails.

It’s 2021 and people still haven’t learned to mind their business. We’re in a day and age where things that were once unacceptable or deemed weird are now more of the norm. For instance, men carrying purses, men adding extensions to their hair, or even men wearing dresses. Do you remember when Kid Cudi graced the stage of Saturday Night Live back in April, rocking an Off-White spaghetti strap dress for his “Sad People” performance? News flash people; times are changing and you either have to get with the program or keep your negative and judgmental opinions to yourself.

This obviously isn’t Cudi’s first run-in with tough criticism but the “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper decided to address things directly and announced that fans could no longer offer their opinions on him via Instagram.

He made his official deactivated comments announcement after posting a pic of himself rocking a helmet while flashing a peace sign and two brightly painted nails. He also flat-out told people to “f*** off” and not buy his music if they have an issue with his choices.

“Turned my comments off on Instagram,” said Cudi. “Seems people really have a problem w/me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. F*** way off.”

Many fans replied back thanking Cudi for being an inspiration to them as well as praising him for ignoring the haters.

At the end of the day, Cudi will ALWAYS be himself, and that’s honestly why his fans love him so much!

“If this is what I’m supposed to do, then so be it,” he continued. “I want to be a disruptor, I want to f*** s*** up. And it’s cool, because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

