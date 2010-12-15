President Obama And Kobe Bryant Talk Trash

President Obama will never let you forget that he’s from Chicago. During a meet and greet with the Los Angeles Lakers at a Boys & Girls Club in Washington, D.C. the Commander-In-Chief couldn’t help but rib Kobe about a loss they took to his hometown Bulls.

“Derrick Rose may have your number,” President Obama lightheartedly jabbed at Kobe Bryant as the team posed for a photograph after presenting the president with an autographed replica 2009-10 championship banner.

Rose dropped 29 points and 9 assists in a win over The Lakers on December 10th. But Black Mamba’s come back was classic.

“I said, ‘If he calls that number, I’ll be sure to pick up after the fifth ring,'” Bryant quipped back — referring to the five championship rings he has.

Ouch!

