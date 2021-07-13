What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve seen TikTok lately, then you’ve seen millennials and Gen Z have found a creative way to land their dream jobs. Using the platform, they’re using social media to spread their qualities and what they’re looking for. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares what their dream job would be if they weren’t on the radio. Along the way, we get some old stories, and why Gary decided to take photos in his Wendy’s uniform.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE