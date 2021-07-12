Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Lives On Through Final Marvel Role On Disney+

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The world lost a Hollywood icon when actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, as a result of his stage III colon cancer diagnosis. While he gave stellar performances in the James Brown biopic Get On Up and the 2019 action-thriller 21 Bridges amongst other roles, his true claim to fame came when he played King T’Challa himself in 2018’s blockbuster smash Black Panther.

As one final treat for the late star’s many still-grieving fans, Marvel Studios is set to officially bring us Boseman’s final voice acting role with the upcoming Disney+ animated series What If…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

What If… plays with the MCU by switching up prominent events in the universe, thus creating alternate outcomes for some of our favorite Marvel superheroes. For example, Captain America is now Captain Peggy Carter, Killmonger is actually fighting on the side of good and Boseman will now be filling in as Guardians of the Galaxy leader Star-Lord as opposed to being King of Wakanda.

It goes without saying, but Chadwick voiced his character for What If… just before his August 2020 death, making this his final official role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this may be his last, it actually ended up being one of a handful of posthumously-released projects that Boseman was working on. Last year we saw him appear in the Netflix films Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, proving this man was working hard to cement his legacy in Black Hollywood up until the very end. If you ask us, he did that and so much more.

Check out the trailer for What If… below, and expect the animated series to begin airing on Disney+ starting August 11:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Makes History As First Actor Nominated For Four Awards In One Year

Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ For The King’s Birthday

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Lives On Through Final Marvel Role On Disney+ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com