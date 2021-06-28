Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson “Racist” & Michael Jordan “Selfish” In Interview With Dan Patrick

Scottie Pippen has officially run out f**ks to give.
The NBA Hall of Famer and one of the league’s 50 Greatest Players has been speaking his mind quite freely as of late. He recently felt the wrath of Kevin Durant on Twitter after he had some criticism about the Brooklyn Nets superstar’s game compared to LeBron James speaking in a GQ interview. Durant’s Twitter fingers never show anyone mercy, not even NBA legends, and he fired back, saying, “Didn’t the great Scottie Pippen refuse to go in the game for the last-second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Well, it appears that particular moment still lingers in the back of Pippen’s mind. Speaking with Dan Patrick, he made a very eyebrow-raising accusation as to why his head coach, Phil Jackson, opted to draw up a game-winning play for his then-teammate Toni Kukoc instead of him in a 1994 playoff matchup vs. the Knicks. Pippen alleges the legendary head coach based his decision to draw up the play for Kukoc off race.
“By saying a racial move, you’re calling Phil a racist,” Patrick points out. Pippen then responds, “I don’t have a problem with that.” Patrick then asks “Do you think Phil was, or is?” Pippen doubles down with a simple “Oh, yeah.”
Pip also blasted Jackson for writing a tell-all book about his time with the late Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. Patrick tried to use the scenario of when Jordan told Kerr he would pass him the ball for the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals as a counter but was shut down. Pippen alleged the “cameras” were solely focused on Jordan and not the team as a whole because they were filming for Jordan’s documentaries, so he was in control of the narrative.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jackson wasn’t the only one to catch a stray. Pippen’s teammate, the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, also felt the forward’s wrath during the interview, clearly indicating the fallout from Jordan’s excellent documentary The Last Dance is still festering. Pippen called His Airness “selfish” for retiring and playing baseball, adding “it was kind of who Michael Jordan was.”
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
While they were “excellent teammates” on the basketball court, Pippen pointed out that off the court was a different story entirely, and they didn’t have a real friendship.
We hate to see this, but at the same time are very intrigued.
You can peep more reactions to Pippen having time for Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan in the gallery below.
Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen Calling Phil Jackson A Racist
Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen Calling Phil Jackson A Racist
1.
1 of 12
This nigga waited 20 plus years to call Phil racist hahahahahahaha— CHASE (@ChaseNCashe) June 28, 2021
2.
2 of 12
Scottie Pippen: “Phil Jackson a racist”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 28, 2021
Phil: pic.twitter.com/hSJsqh7lJx
3.
3 of 12
kobe looking down from heaven to see scottie pippen call phil jackson a racist pic.twitter.com/bt7VjeiJcx— buckets (@buckets) June 28, 2021
4.
4 of 12
Scottie Pippen when Phil Jackson had him inbounding the ball for Toni Kukoc to take the last shot. pic.twitter.com/OaC43VbjAJ— 🇨🇲🥋🏁 African World Domination (@HoustonSprtsGod) June 28, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Scottie Pippen is trying to sell a book. Do whatever you want with that piece of information— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) June 28, 2021
6.
6 of 12
Scottie Pippen opening up the choppa on Phil Jackson https://t.co/YryQvb4lFI— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) June 28, 2021
7.
7 of 12
The funniest thing is that he just called out kd for taking all the shots at the end of the game but he’s upset he didn’t get the last shot— Weesh (@jweeshman) June 28, 2021
8.
8 of 12
My 2 takeaways from the Scottie Pippen drama— LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) June 28, 2021
1. I believe some of the things Pippen was saying are true
2. There is NO WAY anyone can tell me that Pippen was capable of being a leader of men for an extended period of time
9.
9 of 12
Me seeing Scottie Pippen call Phil Jackson a racist this man saying anything to stay relevant why his ex wife out here fuckin rappers pic.twitter.com/V02GJuxN25— RY (@ryan_fortner25) June 28, 2021
10.
10 of 12
scottie pippen is determined to sell that bourbon no matter what— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) June 25, 2021
11.
11 of 12
When your favorite basketball player is Scottie Pippen pic.twitter.com/GQcxIqFhnw— GoodGameBro (@GoodGameBro) June 28, 2021
12.
12 of 12
MJ watching this Scottie Pippen interview on the @dpshow @andrewperloff @PaulPabst @HiMyNameIsSeton pic.twitter.com/3jFprvTtZI— Erik Spoonmore (@Spoony1981) June 28, 2021
Photo: Richard Mackson / Getty
READ MORE:
- Kaavia Turns 1! 10 Photos Of Gab & Dwyane’s Baby Girl That Make You Go Aww
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Weds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii [PHOTO]
- 10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF [PHOTOS]
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson “Racist” & Michael Jordan “Selfish” In Interview With Dan Patrick was originally published on cassiuslife.com