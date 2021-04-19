NBA legend and former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen lost his eldest child, Antron Pippen at the age of 33 years old. The news was shared via Scottie Pippen’s social media.
According to Scottie Pippen, his son Antron by Karen McCollum would have been an NBA player himself if it hadn’t suffered from chronic asthma.
I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.
No cause of death has been given at this time.
We will be keeping Scottie Pippen, Karen McCollum as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.
Take a look at Scottie Pippen’s post below
Prayers: Scottie Pippen’s Son Has Passed Age 33 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com