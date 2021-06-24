Fans Are Looking At Tiffany Haddish Sideways For Sharing Her Perspective On Wearing Bonnets In Public

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The bonnet conversation continues.

In an interview about body positivity, the conversation of bonnets resurfaced and Tiffany Haddish shared her opinion on wearing the head covering outside of the house where she sort of agreed with her comedian peer Mo’Nique.

“Now some people do be wearing things that I don’t think they should be wearing. Mo’Nique was talking about the bonnets in the airport and all that stuff, and I agree with her on that. You spend all this money for an airplane ticket, you might as well get dressed up because you never know. I was always taught to make sure your drawers are clean and you look decent, especially when you’re moving and traveling around because if something happens to you when they got to cut your clothes off, you want to be decent. It’s about respecting yourself.”

She continued by admitting she will wear her bonnet outside if it’s a quick trip to the store.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I run out in the streets in my bonnet sometimes just to run to the store real quick but we got to have some dignity in ourselves. When you dress a certain way, it tells people how you feel about yourself.”

Some fans didn’t agree with her stance saying that Tiffany has done more outlandish acts that outweigh wearing a bonnet in public.

The conversation follows Mo’Nique’s recent PSA to black women who she feels lack respect and dignity for themselves for wearing bonnets in public places like to the store and to the airport.

Haddish also talked about falling in love with your body, the use of social media filters, and more in the interview.

