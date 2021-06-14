Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

NBA fans have stopped harassing players, but now they’ve turned on each other.

There have been plenty of heated moments in this year’s NBA playoffs as fans, and players get used to being together again after a year apart due to coronavirus. The Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns matchup is down bad as Devin Booker, and his squad have swept Nuggets in 4 games as they advance to the Western Conference finals.

If your team is near getting swept, it’s expected that as a fan, you’d be upset, but some game-goers took things to another level when Nuggets and Suns fans got into a fight while in the stands. The video shows one Suns fan tussling with two Nuggets fans. Things cool down, and both parties back off before one of the Nuggets fans reignites the issue by stuffing his mask in his pocket and begins swinging on him again. However, he wasn’t successful as he gets yanked by his chain before the Suns’ fan landed a few punches on the side of his head.

After the fight ends, the Sun’s fan looks towards the row of Nuggets fans and yells, “Imma f-ck your boy up…Suns in 4!”

No one is quite sure what sparked the confrontation between the two parties, but it’s just another NBA-related incident that has occurred in the last few weeks. As the two fans lost the fight, they disappeared into the hallways of the arena, and security guards quickly responded.

Phoenix moves on and looks to face the winner of the Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers series.

Phoenix Suns And Denver Nuggets Fans Get Into Fight: “Suns In Four!” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

