Who Is Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie?

This morning on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, there was confusion about the Chicago R&B singer Ann Marie. She is not to be confused with Amerie, a 2000’s singer who grew up in the Washington D.C. metro area.

Born Joann Marie Slater, the 25-year-old was accused of shooting a male friend in the head inside of a Georgia hotel room in December 2020, according to reports. She claims it was an accident and told cops “that the gun “fell off” of a table and fired at least one round.” According to TMZ, she’s out on a $60,000 bond as she awaits her trial on house arrest.

Along with house arrest, Slater was ordered to have zero contact with the alleged victim Jonathon Wright or any of his family members and close associates and she can’t possess any firearms. When the incident happened, the audio of the 911 released of the singer screaming with emotions telling the victim she loved him.

Recently, she’s returned to social media after her hiatus hinting that new music is on the way posting a photo in the studio with the caption, “Back At It!!”

She was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

