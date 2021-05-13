Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Some jokes just write themselves, and we’re willing to bet that many of you got in a good chuckle at the news of Olympic running champion Caster Semenya getting arrested for, of all things, speeding.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Semenya’s actual arrest isn’t funny in the least bit — the goal is to keep our people away from prisons! — but it’s hard not to see the irony here. Semenya is one of the fastest women to step foot on a track, particularly given her status as a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion over 800 meters, so her penchant for going fast behind the wheel comes as not too much of a surprise.

The 30-year-old South African athlete was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, prosecutors said today (May 12) by way of ClickOnDetroit. Semenya actually made a court appearance on Friday in Pretoria, one of South Africa’s three capital cities, to plead guilty in the case against her as the NPA put it. Part of her sentence means she will also have to return to court this August so that officials can confirm if she completed the community service or not.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Unfortunately, vying to be the next Speedy Gonzales has been the least of Caster Semenya’s issues, as she’s also facing legal woes on a more personal level through her career as a runner. World Athletics has set regulations in place that prohibit Semenya and other women with high levels of natural testosterone to compete at any major international events in races from 400 meters to one mile. Any woman that falls into that category is expected to have their hormone levels artificially reduced to below a specific threshold, a move which Semenya has fought twice in court and lost both times.

Her next step is to fight the hormone regulation soon at the European Court of Human Rights. Let’s just hope she isn’t in too much of a hurry to speed and get things rolling ahead.

DONT’S MISS IT…

Michael Jordan Shares His Last Ever Text Conversation With Kobe Bryant

Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

18 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com