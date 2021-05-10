Jini Thornton Explains How To Fix Your Credit Faster Without Paying Someone [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s still tax season and our money expert Jini Thornton is here to give financial advice. She answers all the credit repair questions including things about the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, paying people to get your credit together, and tips and tricks to raising your credit score.

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to Jini or get advice from the video below.

