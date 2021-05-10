Trey Songz Accused Of Hurting A Woman During A Road Rage Hit-And-Run Incident

Just last week a bartender filed a lawsuit against Songz for allegedly punching them. The accuser said got physical after they told him he wasn’t allowed to sit on the Hollywood Palladium’s bar at a Cardi B concert. The week before that, Trey just got out of trouble when prosecutors declined to press charges after his arrest for a violent altercation during a Kansas City Chief’s game. He appeared to throw the first punch at police when confronted for violating Covid-19 safety protocols by refusing to wear a mask.

Recently the R&B singer has had a pattern of using violence and intimidation against women or throwing tantrums. It’s hard to expect good judgment from someone spitting in the mouths of strangers a year into a global pandemic. According to TMZ, a member of Songz’s camp denies the allegations from the most recent incident. It seems like just a matter of time before he finds a newer or nastier way to get into more trouble.

