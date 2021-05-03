Rock-T’s Joke Of The Day: Am I A Truck? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we know Rock-T loves to do his Joke Of The Day and sometimes they’re a hit and sometimes they’re a miss. We have to take this one as a miss because we didn’t understand this one. Watch the video below and let us know if you understood this joke or not.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE