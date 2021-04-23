Gary’s Tea: Dr. Dre Is Officially A Single Man [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After many months of back and forth with his ex-wife, Dr. Dre is officially a single man after the judge signs off on his divorce. Though he and Nicole have not figured out how they’re going to split his money, they’re officially divorced. Serena Williams on the other hand has a loving husband who is very much into her. Alexis Ohanian says that he doesn’t care that people call him Serena Williams’ husband. Gary has the tea on this and many more stories.

