Hot Spot: DMX’s Funeral Services Will Be Live Streamed For Fans To Attend Virtually [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we mourn DMX, we’re sending prayers to Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky who was shot recently in Miami. He was reportedly robbed before getting shot and in critical condition and is fighting for his life. DMX’s funeral services will be live-streamed on BET and his official YouTube channel. In other news, there’s a debate on whether the new school rappers took the Migos style?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE