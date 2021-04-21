50 Cent Set to Executive Produce & Star in Football-Themed Heist Flick “Free Agents”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

According to the latest article from The Hollywood Reporter, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to flex his acting chops on the big screen in a new “high-concept sports action heist thriller” called Free Agents. Jackson will take up the role of a veteran football player that leads a band of teammates in a series of dark schemes to retaliate against the league owners. However, Jackson‘s character also entices one particular journeyman player, who starts having doubts about the affair when his involvement places his own career in jeopardy as well as the lives of his family.

Filmmaker Deon Taylor, who is already tapped to direct the John Lewis-centered historical drama Freedom Ride, came up with the story and script for Free Agents. The movie will be produced by Hidden Empire Film Group, the company owned by Taylor and his wife Roxanne Avent Taylor, and 50 will have executive producer credits on the project. “50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in,” Taylor said in a statement. “I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

Taylor will also direct the movie under the Lionsgate banner, a move that strengthens the relationship between 50 and Lionsgate as Jackson is the executive producer of the Power franchise as well, which airs on the Lionsgate-owned cable network Starz. Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s motion picture group president of the production, said of Jackson, “50 is part of the Lionsgate family and time and again has proven to be a compelling presence as an actor.” Aaron Edmonds and Scott O’Brien are overseeing Free Agents.

No further casting information was provided or a release date but, according to Taylor’s IG post, fans can expect to see the movie in theaters sometime in late 2021.

50 Cent Set to Executive Produce & Star in Football-Themed Heist Flick “Free Agents” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: