Nina Parker Announces Her New Plus-Size Collection With Macy’s

Nina Parker didn’t see the plus-size options she wanted, so she created them herself! The talk show host announced on her Instagram page that she is launching her own collection with Macy’s – the company’s first plus-size line created by a Black woman.

In a post, she wrote, “I don’t even have the words to express how just unbelievably happy I am. I’m just a girl who had a vision and I’m just so thankful and grateful that @macys believed in it and ME. I want women to feel empowered and seen. And trust this is JUST THE BEGINNING. Mark 5/14 on your calendars because NINA PARKER clothing will be in MACY’S all over the country!!!!! God is so good!!! Now hot girl summer can begin!!!! Click the link in bio for more information!!

Also a huge huge thank you to my partners @reunitedclothing, working with you all is a dream come true!”

This is amazing news! Nina has been vocal about the lack of diverse plus size options in the fashion world. When she attended the 2020 Academy Awards show, she felt obligated to design her own dress because the options were few and far between.

Nina also shared one of the dresses from her collection. The short-sleeve body con dress has words like, “hustle”, “queen”, “love”, and “faith” written on it. I can’t wait to see what else Nina has in store for us. You can shop her new collection starting 5/14 in Macy’s stores across the country.

