Attorney Glennon Threatt Discusses Shooting Bias & Being A Threat To Police Officers [WATCH]

Attorney Glennon Threatt came to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss shooting bias between the police and black people. Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota lost his life when police officer Kim Potter shot him in a traffic stop. She was charged with second-degree manslaughter but she is now out on bail.

We discuss the threat between black people and the police and implicit racial bias with these recent shootings.

