Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again

Back in late February, Tiger Woods was involved in a single video car crash that left him needing surgery for injuries to his legs. After it was determined that there was nothing illicit going on up to the accident, the media forgot about the story—until today (April 7) after news broke that the golf legend was speeding.

The accident that hospitalized Woods occurred on a winding road in the Rolling Hills Estates in California on February 23. Woods was driving a Hyundai Genesis SUV, which was totaled in the crash, and suffered fractures in his leg.

The Los Angeles Times reports that at the time of the accident, Woods was driving over 80mph in a 45mph zone. The local sheriff’s office has revealed that the computer data from the vehicle indicated that Woods hit a speed of 87mph sometime around the crash.

Reportedly, Woods was zooming down a steep hill on the northbound section of the road which apparently can take drivers by surprise due to an unexpected curve.

Per the LA Times:

James C. Powers, captain of the Lomita sheriff’s station that patrols the area that includes Hawthorne Boulevard, said the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Woods hit the median, then a Rolling Hills sign, and then the west curb before striking a tree 71 feet off the roadway.

“The impact of the vehicle when it hit the tree caused it to go airborne and do a somewhat pirouette and land on its side,” Powers said.

When the airbags were triggered, the SUV’s event data recorder captured speeds before and after the initial impact of 82.02 mph to 86.99 mph.

After initial reports of the accident, Woods and the effect the accident would have on his career, and concern from fans and friends, was all over the news cycle. But soon enough, everyone essentially moved on when he was expected to recover.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the LA Times that it’s possible that Woods may have hit the accelerator by accident after revealing that he was essentially flooring it just before the crash, noting that he didn’t reduce his speed when he hit the curve.

Powers also indicated that there was no evidence that Woods was impaired while driving.

“There was no evidence of any impairment. There was no odor of alcohol. There are no open containers in the vehicle and no narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on his person,” said Powers.

Interestingly, Woods has no memory of the accident while the data from the vehicle alone is not enough to cite him for speeding due to a lack of any witnesses.

Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com