Rock-T Gives An Update On Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Injuries [WATCH]

Rock-T Gives An Update On Tiger Woods' Car Crash Injuries

On early Tuesday, golf legend Tiger Woods was in a major Single vehicle roll-over traffic collision which officials say he’s lucky to be alive.  Woods later had to undergo after suffering from major injuries. Rock-T’s update says that he is currently awake and recovering, and predicts that he will make a full recovery. 

In lighter news, Gladys Knight will be singing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

Tiger Woods Injured In Single Vehicle Accident, Stars Pray For Golf Legend On Twitter
