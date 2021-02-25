Rock-T Gives An Update On Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Injuries [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On early Tuesday, golf legend Tiger Woods was in a major Single vehicle roll-over traffic collision which officials say he’s lucky to be alive. Woods later had to undergo after suffering from major injuries. Rock-T’s update says that he is currently awake and recovering, and predicts that he will make a full recovery.

In lighter news, Gladys Knight will be singing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

