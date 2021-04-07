Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was committed to stepping into summer 2021 without her quarantine weight. The singer, songwriter, multiple business owner, and actress decided to take control of her diet so that she could shed the 20+ lbs she gained during the pandemic. Like many, Kandi starts the year off with weight loss goals. This time around, she decided to commit herself to a few months of restricted eating.

“I took out all sweets,” Kandi said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “I stopped eating all sweets, bread. I only drank water, no juices, anything, and then I took some appetite suppressants so I didn’t feel hungry all of the time. I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help, so it just helped me stay on course. That basically was it and over the 2-and-a-half months I lost 20 pounds and I’d like to lose 10 more although I have started back eating sweets here and there but I’ve got to catch myself before I get out of whack. But yeah, I want to lose 10 more pounds.”

The 44-year-old mother of 3 has been serving body goals over the last couple of months. If you follow her Instagram page, you’ll see her flaunting her curves in promotional Bedroom Kandi photo shoots. She looks amazing!

I can attest to Kandi’s weight loss secret. I used the same method to lose 33 lbs during quarantine. While it was a difficult adjustment at first, I was eventually able to look past the sugar cravings because I produced results. A high fat and high protein diet will shed Kandi’s remaining 10 lbs in no time.

