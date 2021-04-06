Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge Discuss Her Plan In This Role [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After going viral recently, Marcia Fudge talks to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about her new role as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She discusses housing plans and how they will affect our communities and what it would look like going forward. After being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, she also breaks down President Biden’s American Jobs plan and more information we need to know.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE