Hot Spot: Sharon Osbourne Will Leave ‘The Talk’ With A $10 Million Payout [WATCH]

Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk and she’s leaving with a bang. After her racist remarks and a two-week hiatus, Sharon is officially exiting the talk show. After saying she felt ambushed, the network is paying out the host with a deal between 5-10 million dollars. Also, she will be allowed to talk and tell her side of the story when she feels like it.

Do you think this was a fair deal?

