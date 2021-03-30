Nike Says They Had No Parts In Lil Nas’ ‘Satan Shoes’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X has an innate talent for stirring the pot. This past weekend, the Old Country Road singer turned the internet inside out when he released his controversial Montero video that coincided with the announcement of the MSCHF X Lil Nas “Satan Shoes.” The classic Nike Air Max 97 is black and red and features a drop of human blood.

Between the sneakers, which launched today and sold out in less than one minute, and the widely-criticized video that features demonic content, the musician has found himself in some piping hot water.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

A Nike spokesperson released a statement to FN News this past Sunday that said, “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The 21-year-old rapper is known for pushing boundaries that spark needed conversations. When he first stepped on the scene, he used his art to come out as a homosexual, which received a mixture of backlash and support. His most recent music video has the Christian community up in arms after he denounces the religion for ostracizing him and others like him because of their lifestyles. While most people are furious, the LGTBQ+ community is in full support of his message and is rallying behind him.

There is no secret that the church’s strong beliefs ostracize the LGTBQ+ community. Both children and adults have been pushed out with claims that their lifestyle is an abomination and will result in them going to hell unless they repent. This kind of messaging in the religious community has a long-lasting, damaging effect on people who are exploring or trying to get a better understanding of themselves and their sexuality.

Some say Lil Nas has sold his soul, and others think he’s taking a stand against the Christian community for their continued judgment. In the mix of it all is Nike – who says they have nothing to do with this project. What do you think? Was Lil Nas wrong for collaborating with MSCHF on this project? Was his music video done in poor taste?

