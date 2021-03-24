Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In 2020 Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis could be facing some time behind bars. He’s been formally indicted in a hit-and-run that happened in November 2020 in Baltimore.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m. According to court documents, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

Davis has been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations that allegedly happened during the incident, including:

1. Four counts of Failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury 1 year

2. Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person 60 days

3. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to furnish req. ID and license 60 days

4. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police 60 days

5. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to report to nearest police 60 days

6. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage 60 days

7. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property 60 days

8. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege 1 year

9. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege 1 year

10. Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization 60 days

11. Driver fail to stop at steady circular red signal.

If he is convicted of all these charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of seven years and 55 days in prison.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

