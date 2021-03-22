Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and comedian Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reports, Duke filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

No official statement has been released by either party at this time.

The Cincinnati couple shares three adult-age children Kennedy, Emilio, and Austin.

Just last month, Gary took to Instagram to share a post about connections. While a post like this is normal for many Instagram users, Owen tends to keep it light and comical on his page. One could speculate he was aware of what was looming.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

However, just a week ago he was showing love to Kenya while promoting “The Gary Owen Show”

SEE ALSO:

Is This True? Source Says Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce

Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For Divorce

This Is The First Thing Wendy Williams Did When Her Divorce Was Finalized [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce was originally published on wzakcleveland.com